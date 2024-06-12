American Taylor Swift fans can't understand why Scotland is so cold in June

American Taylor Swift fans were baffled to learn how cold Edinburgh was during one of her shows over the weekend.

When footage flooded social media of the star performing her hit 'Anti Hero' as a part of her Eras Tour, attention was turned to one thing: The weather.

"Someone correct me if I'm wrong but isn’t it winter over there? and that’s why it’s so windy/she looks cold," one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Another US Swiftie added: "It’s so crazy to see her hair so straight at that point of the show omggg and also it looks so cold?"

Meanwhile, others chimed back with the harsh reality: "It’s summer and it’s called living in the UK."

A second humoured: "I’m howling at people thinking June in the UK is winter because we truly get two days of summer."

It comes after a 64-year-old man was charged with alleged voyeurism at Swift's Edinburgh concert.

Superintendent David Happs said: "A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday June 8.



"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."

British transport police defines voyeurism as "when someone gets sexual pleasure from watching, photographing or recording others doing something that's usually private, for example when they're naked or having sex".



"Voyeurism is an offence if it is done without the person's permission. The offence includes photographing or filming others for someone else's sexual pleasure."

Swift kicked off the UK leg of her international Eras tour on Friday with the first of three consecutive dates at Murrayfield.

