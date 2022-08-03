A teacher has gone viral after showing a barrier lock installed on her classroom door to help protect against gun violence threats.

Madi, who goes by @notsocoolmads on TikTok, took to the platform to highlight the newest installation to the classroom door.

The video, viewed more than 4.3 million times at the time of writing, focused on the extra lock added to the inside of Madi's classroom door, which is supposed protect against potential safety threat from outside the school.

"This got installed on my classroom door," Madi wrote in a text overlay. The background audio clip in the video sings, "I wanna go home."

Within the video as well, Madi showed how the lock becomes activated. A rounded metal bar is placed through a hole in backing plates that are attached to the door's inside and frame.

After the video went viral, Madi clarified that the post was not intended to be a complaint but rather that she was "upset that *this* is the solution" for schools.

@notsocoolmads very excited to explain this to my kids #BigInkEnergy #fypシ #foryou #middleschool #teachersoftiktok #teachertok #schoolsafety

Many people took to the comments of her post to urge policy changes in the aftermath of school shootings in the US.

One wrote:" Every step helps. Our leadership is [in] denial on so many issues or country faces."

"Honestly, I would love to have this in my classroom. It's an unfortunate reality, but I would feel much safer having this precaution in place," another added.

Others expressed their outrage at the need for protection against guns in schools.

"Schools and teachers and kids deserve better than this," a third wrote.

A fourth added: "One of the reasons why my kids won't be returning to school this year. Teachers already have enough to worry about. And Texas is the worst."

Someone else wrote: "I'm heartbroken," which prompted Madi to respond with a follow-up video.

"This is not a perfect solution. There are other things that need to be done," she said.

Speaking to the people who provided other safety suggestions to Madi, she noted that with having an on-campus police officer as well as an always locked door policy, her school has numerous security protocols in place.

"To the person that said I should get an administrator certification and fix it: It's not the administrators' job. It is the legislators'," she said

Despite only entering her second year of teaching, she said that shootings have been a problem since she was in school.

She is urging legislators to implement policies to help prevent more unfortunate circumstances.

"I feel your frustration. And I send love to you for this next school year," Madi says.

In data from Everytown Research, at least 95 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the country this year have been recorded. It resulted in 40 deaths and 76 injuries.

Elsewhere, many schools across the nation have cranked up security measures due to the recent gun massacres in schools, including the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Indy100 reached out to Madi via TikTok comment.

