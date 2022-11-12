An Australian mum was left traumatised after claims she witnessed teens having a "weird teen orgy" in a public baby changing room.

Earlier this week, Ashton Grohn claimed she walked in on four teenagers having sex on a bench in Brisbane's Westfield North Lakes, while she was on her way to change her two-year-old daughter.

Grohn said the teens showed little remorse when she spotted them on the bench and claimed they carried on in the breastfeeding cubicle.

"I didn't feel comfortable saying anything to them as there were four of them and only me and my daughter," she wrote.

"I threw my daughter, half-dressed and the contents of my change bag into our trolley and left.

"I honestly will never be using the parents' room without someone else with me."

It comes after an Aussie teen had people horrified online after responding to Grohn's allegations.

The unnamed woman told The Courier Mail, "This has been happening since I was in Year 10 at most shopping centres,

"It's especially popular during late-night shopping.

"I think it has something to do with the rise in OnlyFans."

Queensland Police confirmed they were looking into Grohn's reported incident.

"'Investigations are underway following a report of inappropriate conduct in a parents' facility at a North Lakes shopping centre on Sunday, November 6," a police spokeswoman said.

"Police are working with the shopping centre's management and security teams to make further enquiries into the report."

