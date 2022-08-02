With the cost of living crisis hitting everyone hard, one Tesco worker has gone viral after sharing a hack that can get shoppers three times as much money back.

A Tesco Clubcard is a must for savvy shoppers getting groceries from the national supermarket, but there are more than just savings on food to be had.

In a TikTok, Tesco employee Gracie Jayne revealed a little-known Clubcard hack that can get customers the equivalent of three times their money back in savings on hotel stays and other rewards.

Jayne said in the clip: “‘I was scanning all these Clubcard vouchers and I remember that not a lot of people know that you can actually get three times as much money back to spend on hotels.”

Next, she showed viewers how to claim the reward, revealing that if you log on to the Clubcard app and scroll to the bottom there are additional rewards including for restaurants, hotels and travel.

Jayne revealed that one she’s used a lot is a reward for Hotels.com where, by using £5 worth of Clubcard vouchers, members can get £15 off a hotel stay.

The clip has been viewed more than 75,000 times, with some users commenting how they’ve managed to utilise the vouchers to save on meals out and holidays.

One user wrote: “Have had two holidays off the back of this!”

Another said: “me and my boyfriend use it to go for a meal every couple of months.”

Jayne replied: “Honestly don’t know why people don’t use the extra free money!!”

