The Dune Part 2 popcorn bucket has become a meme for a crude reason

If like the majority of sci-fi fans, you'll be on the edge of your seat awaiting the arrival of the eagerly anticipated Dune: Part Two which is set to finally hit cinemas on March 1st, after being delayed in 2023 due to the writer and actors strike in Hollywood.

Due to the size and fandom around the movie you can expect to see a lot of merchandise popping up in the next few months, some of which is already raising eyebrows for different, dare we say, NSFW reasons.

An image of a popcorn bucket that will reportedly be on sale in cinemas has gone viral due to it looking like a 'fleshlight' sex toy. You see, the bucket has a lid on it in the shape of one of the giant worms of Arrakis from Frank Herbert's classic novel. The worm's mouth provides an opening for whoever is eating the popcorn to insert their hand and retrieve the treat.





Now, we are not going to tell you exactly what a fleshlight is or what it is used for but you can use your imagination.

It's safe to say that the internet has used their imagination and the popcorn bucket has already become a very crude meme.

























Many have also pointed out that the box used in Gom Jabbar test from the first Dune movie might have been a safer option for the popcorn box...









If you are interested in purchasing the popcorn bucket then you'll be able to do so at AMC theatres when Dune Part 2 is released on March 1st.

