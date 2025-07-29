The Simpsons is a sitcom known for eerily 'predicting' the future, and the sitcom's creator has taken this theory and ran with it by sharing some predictions of his own - and poking fun at MAGA in the process.

In an interview with Variety, Matt Groening discussed the upcoming season 37 of the popular TV show, which has been on the air since 1990 and discussed its longevity, with there being no signs of it stopping anytime soon, much to the delight of fans.

That is, unless, a certain political figure dies.

“I honestly thought 36 was where we were going to end it,” he joked. “No, there’s no end in sight. We’re going to keep going. We’re going to go until somebody dies. When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts that there will be dancing in the streets. Except President Vance will ban dancing.”

Matt Groening and Yeardley Smith speak at "The Simpsons" Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

He continued with banter that he and his fellow colleagues were "time travellers" and decided to put some of his predictions out there concerning Elon Musk, the Statue of Liberty and MAGA.

"'The Simpsons’ predicts Elon Musk will be the first man to land on Mars. Amazingly, he will crash land on Mars. But he will radio back that he is marooned there forever. And most emotionally of all, he will be able to hear the cheering all the way," Groening said.

His second prediction was “America will return the Statue of Liberty to France, and North America remembers what the word Liberty means.”

The creator then elaborated with a third prediction, “‘The Simpsons’ predicts kids across America will liberate their Republican parents from the cult of MAGA, and here’s how you do it: Grab the TV remote, go to menu, go to controls, parental controls, edit channel list, then delete Fox News, and peace, health and mental happiness will result.”

Some of the predictions The Simpsons has correctly made over the years include Donald Trump's presidency, the shocking twist at the end of Game of Thrones, and the merger between Disney and 20th Century Fox, to name just a few.

We'll have to wait and see if Groening's predictions also come true in the future...

Elsewhere, 8 times The Simpsons predicted the future during its 35 years on television, and Did The Simpsons predict the viral Coldplay 'kiss cam' story?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.