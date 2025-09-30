Call of Duty: Warzone's next map confirmed - but gamers are not convinced

Details about a new Call of Duty: Warzone map have been confirmed but gamers online are not at all convinced by it.

Call of Duty: Next is an event taking place in Las Vegas on Tuesday (30 September) at 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT when more about what's planned for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone will officially be revealed.

Ahead of it, in an interview with Variety, chief marketing officer at Activision Tyler Bahl said: "Fans will see the very first hands-on gameplay across our ever-popular multiplayer mode, fan favourite Zombies mode and our new free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence experience called 'Haven's Hollow'."

That means Verdansk seems to be sticking around for now as expected with Warzone expected to integrate with Black Ops 7 when Haven's Hollow goes live.

Previous leaks claim the new Resurgence map will be playable from the start of Season 1, which usually starts a few weeks after launch, and it will be "an extended Liberty Falls" but these are unconfirmed.

@charlieINTEL, a prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about Call of Duty, shared a screenshot from the Variety article and the post has been flooded with comments - with the vast majority of gamers not convinced at all about what they've heard.

One said: "Surprised they're sticking with just a resurgence map after the BO6 integration felt largely underwhelming for the same reason."

Another added: "Just want a new big map or Al Mazrah back."

"No new big map or drastic change to big map and Warzone dies," a third commented.

A fourth said: "I hope it's in rotation or alongside Rebirth cos Rebirthers are not gonna give up their map easily 🤣😭"

"We need rotation man and if we go back to only playing Rebirth again I'm never coming back to Warzone," a fifth warned.

