Jimmy Fallon jokes America 'could use a break' ahead of potential government shutdown

Jimmy Fallon poked fun at the rising tension over a possible U.S. government shutdown, quipping that “America could use a break” as the deadline looms.

With Congress gridlocked over a spending bill, Fallon joked that we could all use some time off from the never ending stream of news.

A government shutdown would happen because the two parties can't agree on a plan to keep funding services past October.

Republicans hold the majority in both chambers of Congress, but in the Senate, they still don’t have the 60 votes needed to get a spending bill through.

