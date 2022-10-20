Liz Truss is officially the shortest-serving prime minister after announcing her resignation on Thursday 20 October.

After insisting less than 24 hours ago she is a "fighter, not a quitter", the Tory party leader took to the 10 Downing Street podium to break the news on her brief time as PM.

All the while, Twitter is jokingly pointing fingers at The Simpsons after having a reputation for predicting worldly events.

Earlier today, a Simpsons fan page tweeted an image taken from one of the episodes of a rapper wearing a "Thursday the 20th" chain. The image often reappears online whenever the 20th day of the month falls on a Thursday.

Of course, the date has now coincided with Truss' resignation, with one Twitter user humouring: "Wow, The Simpsons predicted something again!"

"The Simpsons has done it again, forecasting the future," a second penned, before adding: "Another turbulent day in the world of UK politics".

Another joked: "Well, the Simpsons predicted it again...."

The image-in-question is taken from a 2005 episode of The Simpsons titled 'Pranksta Rap' – and despite some strange "future predicting" coincidences from past episodes, claims that the show predicted Truss' exit feels quite the reach.

A new prime minister will be chosen next week.

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason, The Independent is calling for an election to be held.

