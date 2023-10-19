Embarrassing truth comes out after TikToker boasts about throwing drink in man's face

A woman who went to TikTok bragging about throwing a drink in a guy’s face has been left embarrassed after the truth about what actually happened was revealed when the guy saw the clip.

While TikTok can be a great place for sharing experiences, like when one woman recorded herself being bothered by men, it can also be a place for clout-chasing and misrepresenting the truth.

One woman found that out recently when she posted a since-deleted clip, in which she claimed she had thrown her drink over a guy in a bar because he spilled his drink on her three times.

But, while she may have thought the video was great content, the guy who she threw the drink over found the video and has since gone viral with his version of events that doesn’t exactly paint her in the best light.

TikToker @tanmaybedi_, who goes by the name Tanmay, shared the video on his account, explaining that he was the guy who got the drink thrown at him. He captioned the video, “Not okay to throw a drink at someone and not take accountability for your actions.”





@tanmaybedi_ Not okay to throw a drink at someone and not take accountability for your actions @Bink🦋 #fyp #trending

In the clip, he explained that he and his friends were relaxing at a bar when the woman and her friends came in and stood right next to them, despite the bar not being overly packed.



Tanmay claimed the woman almost immediately turned around and accused the group of spilling a drink over her three times, despite her having just arrived at the venue.

He continued: “My friend 'F' explains to the girl that his back was turned towards the girl, and my friend 'E' was totally on the other side, so without spilling on someone else, it would have been impossible to spill on this girl.”

Next, he said his friend jokingly told the girl it was Tanmay, despite him having no drink in his hand.

Tanmay explained: “Now, she does not think twice and grabs my friend’s drink, snatches it, takes the cup, empties the cup in my face and takes the cup and throws it on my face.”

According the Tanmay, the girl also approached the bouncer, who appeared to be a friend of hers, who told the group of friends to leave the girl alone, despite them not having done anything.

The clip has been viewed more than 4.4 million times, with people in the comments suggesting that Tanmay press charges for assault and expressing sympathy for what he went through.

One TikToker wrote: “This guy seems like he would be the nicest guy at the bar.”

“Isn't this technically assault?” asked someone else.

Another person wrote: “Ask the bar for a videotape of the incident to press charges. There should be cameras in there.”

Someone else argued: “Some people really think they can get away with anything because of attractiveness.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.