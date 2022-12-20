You're about to notice this significant change to your TikTok For You page

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

The next time you scroll through your "For You" on TikTok, you might learn why you see particular content.

On Tuesday (20 December), the social platform shared a blog post explaining why certain videos are recommended.

A new tool will be available on the "For You" feed on the social platform in the coming weeks.

The feature will provide the option to click on a window called "Why you're seeing this video."

It will then give you some reasons, such as "your age range" and "primary location," to name a couple.

According to Bytedance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, the new feature is set to" bring more context to content recommended" and "transparency" to people.

"At TikTok, we want people to feel empowered creating, connecting, and engaging on our platform. That's why we equip creators and viewers with a range of features, tools, and resources so they can stay in control of their experience," they wrote in the blog post.

In June 2020, the company also shared an explanation as to how the "For You" page operates.

For You is made with an algorithm that helps create personalised recommendations based on viewing behaviours and video information such as hashtags and sounds.

However, one of the biggest issues with social media algorithms is that people are directed to other content related to things they've seen.

A report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) discovered TikTok's "For You" page provided "dangerous content" to "vulnerable teenagers" that could "encourage self-harm, suicide, disordered eating and eating disorders."

TikTok allows people aged 13 and older to create an account. They ask for a date of birth, but that still won't stop people under that age from using it.

The platform also said they do not condone nor allow self-harm and suicide content if it "promotes, glorifies or normalises."



In 2021, TikTok started to test ways to prevent video recommendations of similar content about things that could be "potentially problematic if viewed repeatedly."

Indy100 reached out to TikTok for comment via email.

