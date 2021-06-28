Please don’t do TikTok ‘hack’ and put garlic cloves up your nose, doctors beg

A TikTok “hack” that involves stuffing garlic cloves up your nostrils doesn’t have doctors’ approval.

The bizarre trend has taken off, with TikToker Rozaline Katherine among those who have posted footage of herself trying it out in a now viral video.

In the clip, the 29-year-old shows herself stuffing two garlic cloves up each nostril.

“Saw on TikTok, if you put garlic in your nose it unclogs your sinuses,” the text in the clip said.

She kept the cloves in place for around 10-15 minutes before revealing the results.

Due to the garlic, Rozaline’s nose was clearly runny after she removed them.

Her video has been watched more 4.4m times on the app.

"I didn't think it was actually going to work which is why I filmed it more as a joke," she told The Mirror.

Meanwhile, other TikTokers who tried out the hack described how the garlic hurt their nostrils.

Dani Audas (@daniaudas) warned her followers not to cut the garlic on the side because, when she did this, it caused a burning sensation in her nose.

Another user @motherfigure4 recorded herself with the garlic in her nose and appeared in discomfort.

“This is hurts so bad,” she admitted, before sneezing loudly.

You can watch their videos in full here and here.

(Left) Dani Audas (Right) @motherfigure4 appear in discomfort from trying out the trend (TikTok/daniaudas and motherfigure4)

Doctors have now warned against people putting garlic up their nose, Shape has reported.

People could contract dermatitis as a result of copying the trend, according to Neil Bhattacharyya, M.D., an ear, nose, and throat doctor at Mass Eye and Ear.

He said: “If you do this enough, the body will start to react to the oils and chemicals in the garlic and cause contact dermatitis in the nose.

“Some garlic cloves are really strong, and if you get enough leaching of the chemicals and oils into your nose, it will definitely irritate it.”

Dr. Bhattacharyya also says that the garlic gives off a “false sense” of relief due to the strong smell of the plant.

He also recommends buying an “over the counter nasal steroid spray.”

If you still want to use garlic to get rid of congestion, Dr. Bhattacharyya says there is a safer way to do so – crush it in boiling water and inhale the steam from a safe distance.

Think we’ll stick with just using garlic in our food, thank you very much.