Manager asks woman if she can come to work after her mother died

A woman blasted her former boss on TikTok after they sent her a message asking if she would be coming into work shortly after her mother passed away.

TikTok user @thatcountryahhblackgirl shared the video which featured the texts between her and her boss.

She captioned the video “told y’all that I was gonna quit :)."

In the text, a previous message from the woman's boss reads: "Hey I heard about your mom passing. I'm sorry for your loss. I can't imagine how you must feel."

The initial text was followed by another where they added, "Let me know if you need anything. I'm here for you!"

While the woman initially thanked their boss, a later text shows the boss asking if she was “still good to work today right?” only a day after they had first texted her.

The text overlay of the video reads, “My ex manager was hella insensitive.”

The TikTok user then responded with two voice memos.

“I can barely breathe. What kind of question is that? I’m not fucking back. I will never come back,” she can be heard saying. “Who the fuck asks somebody that not even a week after their goddamn mama died?”

"I have to get used to not talking to my d*** mama every day," she continued.

She continued to slam her boss in the second voice message.

“Hell nah, I’m not done,” she added. “You don't give a f*** about anyone except that go****n job."

"Would you die knowing you were a good fucking person? Don’t answer that cause I'm blocking you," she concluded.

In the comments, many expressed their anger with the way the insensitive boss.

"tell 'em baby!" one person wrote.

“That was the spirit of ur mother guiding you fr,” wrote @cigarettedelivery.