Forget Sunday scaries – TikTok is spiralling over the 'August scaries'

The 'Sunday scaries' used to be the universal shorthand for that creeping sense of dread before the workweek begins – a cultural rite of passage.

But now, TikTok’s existential anxiety has evolved.

Enter: the August scaries. A newer, more niche flavour of dread that’s less about a single night of unease and more about an entire month of spiralling.

As summer winds down and the spectre of structure, schedules, and seasonal affective disorder looms for many, Gen Z and millennials alike are taking to the app to process their back-to-reality panic.

You're not alone – TikTok feeds are steadily filling with posts capturing the quiet dread of summer’s end.

TikToker Regan Sweeney (@regansweeney) epitomised the feeling perfectly, likening June to Friday, July to Saturday, and August to Sunday – as many, especially students and teachers, return for another academic year.

"When you think about it, June is still busy with work and school, it feels like a Friday and summer is almost here," she explained. "Then you have July. July is the most perfect month of the year and Saturday is the most perfect day of the week."

She went on to discuss the month in question, August.

"[It] feels like the longest Sunday scary of the year," she humoured. "It's still 'the weekend,' but it feels like it's coming to a close any minute".

@regansweeney august is the world’s longest sunday scary 🫠 #Summer





Many more joined Regan in their fears, with another TikToker going viral for simply declaring: "Chat, I'm getting the August scaries. I hate this feeling every year."

So how can we combat the August Scaries?

According to Psychology Today, it boils down to embracing self‑kindness and recognising that this type of anxiety is perfectly normal.

As the outlet explains, the end‑of‑summer unease – sometimes called the 'End of Summer Scaries' – is a natural feeling as routines shift back after the long, relaxing days of summer.

The best way to ease into this transition is to take things slowly and be gentle with yourself as you adjust.

