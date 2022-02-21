Woman stuns internet by revealing what her real age actually is

We definitely need the details of this woman’s skincare routine.

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for surprising people when she revealed her real age.

Francia H. Peña (@franciapena) has over 675,000 views on the app for her video using a popular audio often used by people who look younger than they actually are.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While most people thought Peña was in her twenties or thirties, the mother revealed that she is in fact 46-years-old.

The video has almost 60,000 likes and thousands of commenters that were in shock at Peña’s age.

One user commented: “Honestly, why would a 26-year-old tell us that she's 46?”

Another said: “I asked my husband how old he thought she was. He said 26! You go girl!”

Another added: “Damn, you’re truly blessed with beauty for that age. I would’ve never guessed that… stay blessed.”

Others (including us) also asked Peña to reveal the secret to her youthful looks, and some even suggested that Peña and her daughter – who often film and post TikToks together - look much more like sisters.

In one of their videos together, one said: “Mum looks younger than the daughter."

Another added: "Two beautiful sisters”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.