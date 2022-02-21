Woman stuns internet by revealing what her real age actually is

We definitely need the details of this woman’s skincare routine.
A woman has gone viral on TikTok for surprising people when she revealed her real age.
Francia H. Peña (@franciapena) has over 675,000 views on the app for her video using a popular audio often used by people who look younger than they actually are.
@franciapena
#fyp #mother #foryoupage #latinamom
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
While most people thought Peña was in her twenties or thirties, the mother revealed that she is in fact 46-years-old.
The video has almost 60,000 likes and thousands of commenters that were in shock at Peña’s age.
One user commented: “Honestly, why would a 26-year-old tell us that she's 46?”
Another said: “I asked my husband how old he thought she was. He said 26! You go girl!”
Another added: “Damn, you’re truly blessed with beauty for that age. I would’ve never guessed that… stay blessed.”
Others (including us) also asked Peña to reveal the secret to her youthful looks, and some even suggested that Peña and her daughter – who often film and post TikToks together - look much more like sisters.
In one of their videos together, one said: “Mum looks younger than the daughter."
Another added: "Two beautiful sisters”.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.