Warning: Spoiler ahead.
Who would've thought a viral puzzle game would produce such interesting, and potentially life-saving, stories.
But now, attention has turned to the splintering of Wordle since the New York Times bought it out.
Tuesday's answer 241 wasn't showing the same word for everyone and people were baffled. One person turned to Twitter and joked that they were "suing" the publication "for what they've just been put through."
Another hilariously added: "Good morning to everyone except all of the staff at the New York Times, their families, friends, pets and acquaintances."
If you're new to the game, the premise is simple.
You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day). And it's worth noting, there's usually one of them.
A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location. A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location. A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.
If you fancy having a go before we reveal the answer, click here.
Wordle 241 2/6\n\n'I would like to thank God, I would like to thank my teachers, I would like to thank the Academy...'— Richard Osman (@Richard Osman) 1644909478
Need my prayer warriors to keep Wordle lifted up. Something is not right with her. I am troubled and we need intercession.— Sam Sanders (@Sam Sanders) 1644892081
People getting different words on Wordle? NYT managed to ruin the one good thing in our livespic.twitter.com/pGyVvPpZix— dukesilver (@dukesilver) 1644910491
People are saying Wordle is getting harder like they didn\u2019t throw an absolute tantrum over the word knoll— Adam ElIis (@Adam ElIis) 1644905205
petition to get the original wordle back..what the hell was that wordpic.twitter.com/50MMOT0Jem— \u0646 (@\u0646) 1644908600
Today's Wordle is 'AROMA', which describes a distinctive, typically pleasant smell. Some players however, claim that they guessed 'AGORA' and Wordle marked it correct.
Today's word is 'AROMA' and my friend got it as wrong \nBTW 'AGORA' isn't even in your word list \nPic1: My today's wordle\nPic2: My friend's today's wordle\n@nytimes @powerlanguishpic.twitter.com/4znUMYIL5x— Mohan Dass Vivekanandhan (@Mohan Dass Vivekanandhan) 1644904700
Wordle just pranked me big time. I did in fact have a different word than everyone else. WHAT THE HELL IS AGORA. THIS WAS NO ONES WORD BUT MINE.pic.twitter.com/NDox8VBXxr— Susan Pumpernickel (@Susan Pumpernickel) 1644906727
SPOILER!!!\n\nAND NOW AGORA????? WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEANpic.twitter.com/IiRkq6sXdU— janna (@janna) 1644901167
Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow.
Indy100 reached out to NYT for comment.
