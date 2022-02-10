Wordle has quickly become 2022's most popular word game, and now, a woman is crediting the app for saving her life in a dangerous situation.

A naked man snuck his way into 80-year-old Denyse Holt's bed and then held her hostage for 17 hours. Luckily, the Chicago woman was rescued after her daughter called the cops because she hadn’t texted her the day’s Wordle answers, WBBM-TV reported.

The intruder, who has since been identified as 32-year-old James H. Davis III, reportedly broke in through a window while she was sleeping and entered bloodied. He then slipped into the woman's bed while clutching a pair of scissors.

Holt said she "didn’t think [she] was going to live," during her terrifying experience, but was saved when the police arrived to perform a welfare check after her family members alerted officials of her unusual behavior.

"I Was Trying To Survive' www.youtube.com

“I was in shock,” said Holt.“I was trying to survive, that’s all. He said, ‘I won’t harm you or molest you.’”

The intruder demanded that she take a shower with him in her nightgown but “then he said, ‘No, I’m not warm enough. We have to take a bath,’” she recounted.

After they took a bath together, the man proceeded to drag her around her house and disconnect the phones.

He then took knives from the kitchen before leading her to a bathroom in the basement, blocking the exit with a chair.

To get through her time in captivity, Holt said she exercised. She said, “I didn’t think I was going to live. I was doing marching and stretching as much as I could."

But Wordle saved the day and more than likely, her life.

Holt’s daughter Meredith Holt-Caldwell, who lives in Seattle, was alarmed when she noticed that her mother had not texted her about the answer to the day's puzzle, as she typically does.

"I didn’t send my older daughter a Wordle in the morning, and that was disconcerting to her,” Holt explained.

As reported by the outlet, a SWAT team eventually arrived and used a stun gun to overpower the man after an hours-long standoff.

“I never thought in a million years this is what was happening, but it was,” Holt-Caldwell told WBBM.

Davis was charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.