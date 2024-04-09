The top 10 brands that people don't pronounce correctly

A new study has revealed the top 10 brand names which are the most difficult to get right.

Solopress, an online print company, has looked into how many people are searching for how to pronounce brand names using Google search volume data to find out the most commonly mispronounced around the world.

There are a few some may expect to see make the top 10 - such as Hyundai, Chipotle and Louis Vuitton which are all high up.

But the most commonly mispronounced brand is one that seems so simple.

List of top 10 hardest brand names to pronounc



1. Nike - 'Nai-kee'

2. Hyundai - 'Hyun-day'

3. Volkswagen - 'Folks-vagen'

4. Chipotle - 'Chuh-powt-lay'

5. Louis Vuitton - 'Loo-ee Vuh-ton'

6. Google - 'Goo-gl'

7. Apple - 'A-pl'

8. YouTube - 'Yu-tube'

9. Nissan - 'Ni-san'

10. Adobe - 'Uh-dow-bee'

Mario Tama, Getty Images

That's right, the most commonly mispronounced brand in the world is Nike.

There's always been a long standing debate whether it's said in one syllable as 'Nike' or in two as 'Nai-kee'.

Solopress confirms it's the latter and it's something that gets searched on Google 25,500 times every month on average.

Hyundai is in second with 24,230 monthly searches worldwide on average - even though one of their latest adverts tells people how it is pronounced.

Rounding off the top three is another car manufacturer in Volkswagen, with 20,100 monthly searches into how to say it correctly.

Chipotle and Louis Vuitton complete the top five - and while the next five below that seem relatively straightforward to pronounce in comparison, it still leaves people searching to be sure.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.