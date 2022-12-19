Argentinian who got topless to celebrate victory faces jail in Qatar

A football fan who stripped off to celebrate Argentina's victory over France during the World Cup final could face jail time in Qatar.

Fans were overwhelmed with joy after Gonzalo Montiel's penalty kick, which led one woman to go topless. The BBC accidentally captured the celebratory moment live on air – and the footage has since circulated across Twitter.

Standing in the front row of Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, the Argentinian was briefly hidden by their football banner, which slipped in an unfortunate blunder.

Eagle-eyed viewers have since turned to social media concerned for the topless onlooker.

One said: "I spotted her, very brave! she’ll be arrested over there if she’s not careful…"

Another wrote: "I hope she makes it out of Qatar before she gets arrested."

Football fans were expected to show "respect for local culture" by avoiding revealing clothes in public. While people were not expected to wear traditional Muslim dress, they were encouraged to dress modestly and avoid showing their shoulders or knees in public.

FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct for the Qatar World Cup also warned spectators not to go shirtless at the matches.

It said fans must not "remove items of clothing, or otherwise remain in a state of undress (including being shirtless) or reveal intimate body parts."

It comes after Croatian supermodel Ivana Knoll said she initially felt "super angry" after reading the dress code restrictions in the conservative country.

However, she later revealed: "When I arrived, I was surprised they were not making any problems about dressing, they allow you to wear everything what you want - except in government buildings, and in the end that’s fine."

Argentina won their third World Cup with a 4-2 shootout victory against France.

With Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe, the 2022 World Cup final marked the first time both teams had a player score at least twice.

