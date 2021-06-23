This tree perfectly sums up ‘British pettiness’ between neighbours

We’re told good fences make good neighbours, but not everyone can rely on a well-placed picket.

Feuds between people living next door to one another are so common that they are now a mainstay of TV sitcoms, with the busybody nimby an instantly recognisable character.

But there are some levels of neighbourly pedantry and aggression that extend beyond hand-written letters and complaints to the council, as one Reddit user has pointed out.

Sharing a photo of two houses and their front lawns, they proudly showed “some traditional British pettiness on display.”

The image reveals an immaculate driveway on the right-hand side, complete with wrought-iron gates – implying that the owner really likes their boundaries respected.

Outside the second home is a tree planted on the edge of the grass, which seems normal until you realise its foliage has been completely shaved in half.

The assumption is that the right-hand homeowner demanded its removal to ensure it didn’t encroach on their property. In other words, it perfectly illustrates some people’s possessiveness over their space.

The Redditor’s post racked up more than 32,600 likes in just two days, as viewers shared their own experiences of nightmare neighbours.

One wrote that she lives next to an old woman “who will literally chase me down in my car if I’ve forgotten to pull my bin back from the curb within 30 minutes of returning from work.”

Another replied that she is Facebook friends with one neighbour who “sends me messages on messenger if I don’t bring my bin in fast enough”.

“She’s only in her 40s,” she added. ”So it doesn’t bode well for future neighbours.”

And a third recounted how one “busybody” living in the house behind theirs once “climb[ed] over the wall and cut down a hazel that blocked the smallest part of his sea view” while they and their partner were at work.

“We were actually pretty shaken and reported him straight to the police,” they continued. “They frightened the life out of him and we left it there, never heard a peep out of him after that!

Meanwhile, other users hit out at troublesome neighbours more generally.

“People just go insane in their little worlds,” one wrote. “Any encroachment on their s*** just reminds them of their powerlessness and impending end.”