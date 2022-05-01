Juice beverage company Tropicana has teased a new cereal that uses orange juice instead of milk, and it's getting mixed reactions from people.

Last week, Tropicana posted on their Instagram announcing their new product, Tropicana Crunch, which is a honey-almond cereal that recommends orange juice over milk.

It seems the company knows how strange their new invention is based on their marketing calling it "the first cereal made for OJ (and maybe the last)".

Orange juice in cereal is a controversial food combination, but not unheard of. According to a survey conducted by Tropicana and Wakefield Research, 15 million Americans use orange juice in their cereal.

"I guarantee almost all of those people who tried it were drunk or on drugs," a Twitter user said in response to the announcement.

The general consensus surrounding the orange juice cereal is skeptical. Some people expressed their excitement to try to intriguing combination but others found it off-putting.

The company told Food & Winethat they chose the honey almond flavor because it balanced well with the tartness of orange juice. Additionally, they opted for granola texture as opposed to flakes to avoid soggy cereal.



The Tropicana Crunch cereal will be available for purchase beginning May 4th just in time for National Orange Juice Day. The company is giving away a free box on social media the same day.



Tropicana has experimented with interesting products related to orange juice before. Back in November, the company released a toothpaste that mixes well with orange juice, unlike regular mint toothpaste.

