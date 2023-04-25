The best 'Succession' memes about Tucker Carlson's sacking from Fox News

If you haven’t caught up on the last episode of Succession, we have a spoiler for you here: they fired Tucker Carlson!
Oh wait, no, sorry, it was Fox News that sacked its most popular and influential TV host.
In a shock move, the right-wing network announced on Monday that it was “parting ways” with the outspoken commentator, sending the company’s share price tumbling almost three per cent.
The news was instantly seized on by fans of HBO’s hit series, who pointed out that it was the kind of plot twist we’ve come to expect from Waystar Royco.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Twitter users were quick to suggest that Logan’s befringed girlfriend Kerry would replace Carlson on his primetime show, while others suggested it was no coincidence he was given the boot right after GoJo sealed its ATN takeover.
From Kerry to Mark Ravenhead (remember that guy? The sacked Nazi from season one) to Matsson’s “list” of surplus-to-requirement staff, here’s a look at all the best Carlson-Succession parallels and memes.
The return of Kerry – and her arms
\u201cFox News officially announces Kerry Castellabate as the first guest host to fill in Tucker Carlson\u2019s absence.\u201d— Giovanni Lago (@Giovanni Lago) 1682351462
\u201cThe Succession image of Kerry (Zoe Winters) in yocking response to the Tucker Carlson image is the epitome of how boring social media can be when everyone thinks they have the most original joke that it becomes played out within minutes and yet still shared over and over an over\u201d— Todd Cassel (@Todd Cassel) 1682371978
Carlson's Logan-style impact on Fox News’s stock
Time for new blood
\u201cTucker\u2019s time was up after the first episode of Succession dropped.\u201d— Jackie Daytona (@Jackie Daytona) 1682354466
\u201cFox News trying to catch up to Succession plot lines, firing Tucker as Cyd is on the outs.\u201d— Ugabug post.news/marypchipman (@Ugabug post.news/marypchipman) 1682353393
\u201cThis man takes over. Very next day Tucker Carlson is out. Coincidence? I think not! #Succession #TuckerCarlson\u201d— Scott Yager (@Scott Yager) 1682351461
Remembering Ravenhead
\u201cStill amazing that Succession could so perfectly preview Tucker Carlson's next job interview\u201d— Anthony F. Irwin (@Anthony F. Irwin) 1682355058
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.