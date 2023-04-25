The best 'Succession' memes about Tucker Carlson's sacking from Fox News

If you haven’t caught up on the last episode of Succession, we have a spoiler for you here: they fired Tucker Carlson!

Oh wait, no, sorry, it was Fox News that sacked its most popular and influential TV host.

In a shock move, the right-wing network announced on Monday that it was “parting ways” with the outspoken commentator, sending the company’s share price tumbling almost three per cent.

The news was instantly seized on by fans of HBO’s hit series, who pointed out that it was the kind of plot twist we’ve come to expect from Waystar Royco.

Twitter users were quick to suggest that Logan’s befringed girlfriend Kerry would replace Carlson on his primetime show, while others suggested it was no coincidence he was given the boot right after GoJo sealed its ATN takeover.

From Kerry to Mark Ravenhead (remember that guy? The sacked Nazi from season one) to Matsson’s “list” of surplus-to-requirement staff, here’s a look at all the best Carlson-Succession parallels and memes.

The return of Kerry – and her arms

People soon got a little tired of that one, though:

Carlson's Logan-style impact on Fox News’s stock

Remember when Roman checked out the markets following Logan's death? Well...

Time for new blood

Remembering Ravenhead

