Twitch has banned one of the most prominent streamers on the platform, after Hasan was taken off air without warning.

The streamer, who goes by the username HasanAbi and whose real name is Hasan Piker, is one of the most popular commentators on the platform.

He’s known for his left-wing politics and has around two million followers on the platform. He also plays video games while interacting with his audience on his stream.

However, Hasan had his stream interrupted on December 6 without his prior knowledge.

Users were met with the message: “Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder.”

The left-wing political commentator has been banned for 48 hours HasanAbi/Twitch

Hasan later confirmed that his content had been flagged for copyright issues, uploading a picture of his blocked channel with the caption “lmao”.

He later said that he had been banned for 48 hours, meaning he had to wait until December 8 to access his account.

“lmao the free speech defenders own cto himself issued the takedown (just for my channel btw),” he wrote.

Responding to the official Streamer Bans Twitter account, he called the copyright claim “pathetic”.

“These nazis sure love talking about free speech only to use the most abused copyright mechanism to takedown someone covering and criticizing their silly ideas. absolutely pathetic,” Hasan went on to say.

Viewers theorised that Hasan’s ban came as a result of him watching an interview with rapper Kanye West while broadcasting, something that’s been a hot topic on his channel as of late.

It’s the most recent times Hasan has been in the news since he gave Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz a warm welcome to the Twitch community earlier this year.

Gaetz (R-FL) unexpectedly announced he was going to join Twitch to "bring my America First message to a new generation of viewers" back in September.

In response, Hasan tweeted: "This is certainly what we needed on the platform," at Gaetz. He later continued to troll the Florida Rep by changing his Twitter name to "gaetz pedo fbi investigation".

