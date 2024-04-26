Twitch streamer ExtraEmily caught trespassing while searching for lost AirTag

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily was caught trespassing while searching for an Apple AirTag she placed in a helium balloon.

During a stream on April 24, ExtraEmily went off in search of an AirTag named Bobby.

She reportedly needed to go off-road to try and find it.

ExtraEmily drove quite a way out, including over a grassy area, before deciding to carry on her search on foot.

But before she could find the balloon, she was confronted by a passing truck driver.

ExtraEmily - Ma'am you're trespassing www.twitch.tv

The two said hi to each other before a man in a car asked: "You know you're trespassing?"

ExtraEmily said: "Oh, I apologise! I've been trying to find an AirTag I lost here."

The man starts to become suspicious.

"AirTag you lost here? When were you here?" he asked.

"I have this project where I put an AirTag in a balloon and then the balloon fell in this area," she replied.

The man then simply said: "You cannot be here ma'am."

ExtraEmily said: "Okay, I understand, I can leave."

The man calmly said: "Yes ma'am."

"Thank you so much, I really appreciate it," ExtraEmily said.

She then walks back to her car saying "he was nice, we tried, hey I didn't get arrested! That's a plus. We tried."

ExtraEmily - signs clips.twitch.tv

As ExtraEmily then goes to leave, following the man who she spoke to in separate vehicles, the man pulls over to the side in his pickup truck and ExtraEmily pulled alongside him, saying she wanted to "thank" him.

"Thank you so much for driving me, I won't do it ever again!"

The man asked what road she got onto the land on, before appearing to get agitated.

"But when you came in here, there's a big sign that's four feet by eight feet that says 'this is not a public road', do you not read signs when you come on to property?" he asked.

ExtraEmily said: "Oh, yeah, sorry, I apologise, I won't come back!"

"Thank you," the main replied.

"Thank you sir, have a good day," said ExtraEmily before then driving off. "No ticket, woooo!"

