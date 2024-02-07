Twitch streamer saves woman from stranger following her with genius move

A Twitch streamer has terrifying footage of him saving a woman from a stranger, after he catches on to her plan to get to safety.

Australian streamer Rob Dee (Robcdee), has gained over 300k subscribers for his 'day in the life adventures', with each day looking different, and some taking wild turns for the creator.

Back in 2020, Dee was live streaming in Tokyo, when he noticed a woman trying to get his attention.

The woman, who was being followed by another man, decided to approach Dee as if he were a friend to get the other guy to leave. Dee's quick thinking helped get the guy to finally walk away.

"Good to see you," the streamer responded to the woman, giving her a pat on the back.

"Have a good night, man" he said to the stranger.

Unfortunately, the man didn't leave straight away, instead asking Dee questions, but eventually, the streamer managed to get him to continue walking, whilst the woman thanked him for helping her.

Once the guy left, the woman shared more information about her experience.

Dee explained: "I was streaming outside the kebab shop in Tokyo, explaining my equipment.

"I noticed a girl (and a guy I thought to be her partner) walking past. She looked at me somewhat distressed, then I heard her say, 'Sorry, I'm here with my friend'. I didn't know her at all so, I thought it was strange, but I decided to play along since she looked troubled.

"I realised she was looking for an escape from this guy, so I introduced myself to him and tried to end the conversation quickly without drama.

"After he left, she mentioned to me that she felt in danger as she is a tourist here in Japan, so she was grateful for my help."

Before parting ways with the woman, Dee ensured she felt safe and asked if she needed any more help if she was in any danger. The woman confirmed that she "felt okay", calling Dee a "hero" for quickly following along with her plan.

You can watch the full video below.

