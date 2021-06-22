Woman sparks fierce debate after demanding restaurants stop selling burgers on brioche buns

A Twitter user has sparked a huge debate after trampling on the reputation of brioche buns.

The user, Jennifer, said “nobody” likes brioches and alleged everyone would rather have a standard burger bun instead.

But strong opinions illicit strong responses and not everyone agreed with her, with many coming to the brioches defence:

Others agreed with Jennifer for being a brioche truther and admitted they weren’t so keen on the buns:

For the uninitiated, brioche is a sweet bread from France. It contains more egg and butter than other breads and the addition of sugar is why it tastes so sweet.

While it has been consumed for centuries, the use of it as a bun for burgers is relatively new and has been become something of a fad in the last few years much to the delight or horror of punters - as we can see from the viral Twitter thread.

But brioche is by far not the most unusual substitution for standard bread in a burger. Recently, restaurants have served patties between large pieces of lettuce, and others have even used ramen.

In the US, Burger King has started selling burgers using croissants as bread.