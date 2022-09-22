With more and more workers ditching the office and opting to work from home, extortionate rent is becoming increasingly unjustifiable for many – especially when office commutes are no longer needed and the cost of living crisis hardly helping things either.

It's no surprise people are seeking out better value for money in other parts of the country. And now, a recent study has revealed the cheapest place for those looking to relocate.

Research conducted by property loan experts Buzz Capital explored the average salary and house prices for 50 cities across England.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

They crowned Carlisle the most affordable location for those looking to relocate, with the average house price of £143,958.

However, Bradford came in at a close second at £143,960 with the smallest disparity between property cost and average salary (£31,700 per year).





Cheapest UK cities to live in:

1. Carlisle

2. Bradford

3. Stoke-on-Trent

4. Kingston upon Hull

5. Sunderland

6. Doncaster

7. Preston

8. Lancaster

9. Liverpool

10. Derby

For those looking to completely switch up their work-from-home life for somewhere a bit more exotic, Bali will be offering an incredible opportunity to relocate with hopes of enticing 3.6 million annual overseas visitors by 2023.



There will be a new five-year digital nomad visa to facilitate the entry of foreign remote, freelance, or self-employed workers.

iStock

They can "make the most of the plentiful co-working spaces, high-speed Wi-Fi, and healthy cuisine on the island for much longer periods than they were previously able to with other visas for Bali."

"In the past, the three S was: sun, sea and sand. We’re moving it to serenity, spirituality and sustainability. This way, we’re getting better quality and better impact on the local economy", Indonesia’s tourism minister Sandiaga Uno said of the new visa.

Not to mention, it will be completely tax-free.

Other countries also offer similar visas, which VisaGuide lists as Andorra, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cabo Verde, Cayman Islands, Croatia, Curaçao, Dominica, Dubai, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Iceland, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Montserrat, Norway, Seychelles, Spain, Taiwan, and Czech Republic.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

