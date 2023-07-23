An Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model has found herself an odd but lucrative niche by becoming an "emotional support stripper" for Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the war against Russia.

Fan-Pei Koung, from Houston, Texas now lives in Ukraine describing herself as a "a globe-trotting girlfriend, now volunteering in Kharkiv."

Amongst Koung's bizarre content for the soldiers includes strip-teases to air-raid sirens, 'free emotional breastfeeding to soldiers and volunteers' and posing in her underwear with weapons such as rocket launchers.

However, all the money she earns from her output goes to humanitarian resources with income also going to other volunteers and towards Ukrainians themselves.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the 2015 Miss Taiwanese American Pageant competitor arrived in Ukraine in Novemeber, initially to help out as a volunteer to help refugees as well as working in women's shelters and orphanages in Lviv.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She moved to Ukraine full-time in February and besides helping those caught up in the conflict with Russia she is also providing emotional support content for English-speaking soldiers (both Ukrainian and international troops) and is learning how to speak Ukrainian.





The 33-year-old added: "People don’t talk about the sexual needs of the people of country at war. Think about the one part of you that needs to have a person you can confide in. I try to do that for anyone who speaks English, or Ukrainian at a 3-year-old level.”









However, her support hasn't been warmly received by everyone. Koung revealed that she has received backlash from some fellow Western volunteers in a group chat who accused her of "making porn of off mass graves."

Koung, who now refers to herself as a "sex tourist" added that she has "lost about 5,000 followers since this whole Ukraine thing. Because I went from being a sexy influencer to a sexy influencer who won’t stop talking about Ukraine.”

Overall she admits that she prefers Ukrainian men to Americans as: "they [Ukrainians] treat me like an infant. They need to know what I want even before I know what I want. I’ve never been treated like that in my life."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.