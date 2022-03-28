In an effort to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian witches took to Instagram to announce they will be conducting a ritual to punish the Russian president.

The account, witch_cauldron, posted last week calling on all witches, Ukrainian and not, to participate in the three-part ritual. The first part is set to take place on Thursday on top of a mountain in Kapishche.

"March 31, on the 29th lunar day, the day of spoils and curses, we, the witches of Ukraine, together with foreign colleagues, will hold the ritual of punishment of the enemy of the Ukrainian people- Vladimir Putin," the translated caption read.

The exact acts taking place during the ritual are a secret but the witches are confident in their abilities. "Our ritual is developed from day one by a team of serious practitioners," an Instagram caption from the other day reads. "We know what we're doing."

The Instagram caption explained the second part of the ritual will take place in April in a "place of power, in a Slavic country with connection to foreign colleagues and a more powerful connection to the egregor."

Then the third part of the ritual will consist of "a stone sack for the enemy- isolation, removal of power, loss of support by neighbors." The ritual is supposed to help move Putin from power and cause his demise while uplifting Ukrainian troops and citizens.

When commenters expressed worry about the ritual, they assured followers they are perfectly safe and thought out the plan in a separate Instagram post.

