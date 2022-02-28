A Ukrainian sailor in Spain has been arrested after "partially sinking" his Russian boss's lavish yacht.

According to Balearic Island news outlet Ultima Hora, the man was arrested for allegedly sinking the Lady Anastasia worth a staggering 7 million euros (£5.8 million). Owned by Russian citizen Alexander Mijeev, the luxury ship boasts five cabins and is almost 156-foot in length.

Mijeev was the former head of the Russian Helicopter Corporation, which builds aircraft for the Russian military. In 2016, however, Mijeev took over Rostec, a weapons supplier.



The sailor, who has not been named, reportedly worked on the Lady Anastasia boat for around ten years. He opened the ship's valve before turning off the fuel valves and switching off the electricity on the ship, causing it to sink partially.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"The owner of this ship is a criminal who makes his living selling weapons, and now they kill Ukrainians," he allegedly told civil guards when they arrested him.

In court, the sailor said he had seen the news on television about how a Russian cruise missile hit a block of flats and assumed that his boss had made the missile.

"The warhead did not explode, but more than five floors were still destroyed," he said in his statement while recalling a time when he lived in a similar apartment block in Kyiv and wanted to seek revenge on his boss.



He stated that the incident wasn't personal against his boss, though he did intend to cause material harm.

The arrested man was brought before a court on Sunday, and the judge released him on charges.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



