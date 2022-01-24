The US army's Twitter page recently used a quote from singer Lana Del Rey to promote its female soldiers, and people online didn't hold back from absolutely roasting the tweet.

Lana Del Rey is known for many things. Her sound in particular is associated with drugs, money, and men. In recent years, however, her music has been overshadowed by many controversial moments (such as her open letter on social media that slammed Beyonce, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Kehlani, and more) which has caused some fans to jump ship.

Regardless of where the singer stands on the cultural zeitgeist, however, the US army using one of her quotes to promote their soldiers is still incredibly odd. And as far as the internet goes, it's a clear attempt at trying to fit in with Gen Z, but the social media post couldn't have been any cringier.

The self-described "#SoldierSaturday" post read, "'Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.’ -Lana Del Rey."

The quote also appeared alongside a woman soldier that can be seen crawling through the mud.

Let's be honest, it's a weird quote to use in the first place - but the message seemed to make right-wingers particularly mad.

At the time of writing, there is over 5,000 quote retweets, and the internet was brutal in their responses - and it's not the first time the army has made an apparent mis-step in its online messaging.

"Our Army is doomed if a Lana Del Rey lyric is supposed to bring in recruits," wrote one person.

"My God we are so screwed," said another.

"I would like to thank this post for convincing me to get a lobotomy," joked one person.

Some had a bit more of a cynical reaction than others.