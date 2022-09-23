US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy had an interesting way of taking part in National Ice Cream Cone Day.

On Thursday (22 September), the health professional took to his Twitter to post a snap of himself at an ice cream stand to commemorate the occasion - with a surprising admission.

Despite people expecting a lecture about how the sweet and cold treat is terrible for you, and what healthy options are available, they didn't expect to read Murthy's "unpopular opinion" of the dessert.

"This might be an unpopular opinion, but I love ice cream cones—without the ice cream. Happy #NationalIceCreamConeDay!," his caption read, followed by two images that show him posing with an empty cone.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Some on social media jokingly called for the surgeon general's impeachment.



Others also noted that he serves President Joe Biden, one of the most open ice cream enthusiast presidents in history.

But overall, many were appalled because accepting the cream cone without the fixings and then sharing it for all to social media was disgraceful.

One person wrote: "This might be the most messed up thing I've ever seen on this perverted website."

"This is a crime, and since you are a General - this is a war crime. Trial at the Hague next week," another quipped, while a third wrote: "I am never listening to a word this man says. This is serial killer behavior."

A fourth added: "What kind of psycho gets an ICE CREAM cone w/o the fn ICE CREAM?! Insanity."

Epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding joked: "My friend Vivek has more grey hairs than me after 2 years of the pandemic. Someone, please get this man some frozen yogurt or custard for his empty ice cream cone!"

Check out other reactions below.









Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.