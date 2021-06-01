American TikTok fan living in Leeds shares weirdest things that are perfectly normal to Brits

An American woman has gone viral after posting a video on TikTok revealing the key differences between British and American customs.

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia Lisa Dollan currently lives in the UK city of Leeds where she pointed out different British customs that she said “would not work” in the US.

In the video, which was viewed over 3.5 million times, Dollan claimed that practices such as a car MOT or the Ministry of Transport annual test that checks vehicle safety— simply doesn’t happen in the US.

“Telling Americans they have to get their cars MOT'd every year. No chance. You should see the state of the cars we drive around,” Dollan said on TikTok. “Maybe it's a thing in some states... not where I'm from.

“You could drive around with your bumper hanging off, a flat tire. It doesn't matter,” she jokingly added.

The thirty-nine-year-old mother of one also said that leaving packages with neighbors, as British people do, wouldn’t work in the US.

“I didn't even know that was a thing until I moved here,” she said.

She warned children against playing the knock-and-run game in the US, saying “Please don't do this in America, because if you enter someone's property they can, you know...” Presumably that’s a reference to deadly force.

Dollan was criticized by some viewers who argued that some of the British behaviors are also practiced in some parts of the US.

“It's very interesting and your videos show just how different each state is. I've lived in NY and FL, I can leave packages with neighbors in both,” one viewer said, according to the Daily Mail.

Some American viewers pointed out that practices similar to the knock-and-run game and the car MOTs also happen in their hometowns.

Dollan also claimed that there is “no chance” that American movie theaters would serve alcohol.

But one viewer defied her claim in a comment saying “'There's alcohol served in a lot of movie theaters in America.”