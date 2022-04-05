Two of the biggest fandoms on the internet are both losing their collective cool after Olivia Rodrigo and BTS shared an unexpected duet at the Grammys.

The ceremony at the weekend saw Rodrigo scoop awards for best new artist, best pop solo performance and best pop album.

One of the biggest moments of the night saw her briefly team-up with K-pop sensation BTS, and one exchange shared between her and band member V really caught the eye – so much so that it’s already become a meme.

It came early on in BTS’s rendition of their song 'Butter', and while Rodrigo didn’t sing during the performance, she did appear next to V during the song's intro.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, is seen in conversation with her, with V whispering something in the 'good 4 u' singer’s ear.

While it’s never revealed what he says in her ear, she appears very shocked before V holds up a gold card. He then points to the stage and throws the card towards it.

As you’d imagine, an interaction between two of the biggest acts on the planet got a lot of people very excited.

It's not often you get two of the internet's favourite artists in one place at one time.

BTS were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for 'Butter' at the awards, which is the band’s second English-language single.

The big winner on the night was Rodrigo, though, with the 19-year-old dedicating one of her three gongs to her parents.

"When I was nine years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast, even though I could barely do a cartwheel," she said during an acceptance speech. "The next week, when I told her I was gonna win a Grammy, she was very supportive, even though I'm sure she thought it was just a little kid pipe dream.

"I want to thank my mom for being supportive of all of my dreams, no matter how crazy; and I want to thank my mom and my dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.