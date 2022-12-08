Model Veronika Rajek swoons over newly singly Tom Brady after comeback win

Following Tom Brady’s comeback win during a game against the New Orleans Saints, the team and many viewers were left stunned at his accomplishment.

Other people, like model Veronika Rajek, publicly swooned over the quarterback.

On Monday (5 December), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a slow start in the first three quarters.

While down 13 points against the Saints in the remaining five minutes of the game, Brady buckled down and led the Bucs to a 17-16 win.

Monday was the first time in the regular season that Brady won after being 13 points or more behind in the fourth quarter.

At the same time, he surpassed Peyton Manning for having the most fourth-quarter comebacks in NFL history.

Manning has 43 fourth-quarter comebacks, and Brady has 44.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (6 December), Rajek praised the quarterback for his impressive comeback win, calling him a “legend.”

She also shared images of herself sporting Brady’s Buccaneers jersey.

“I saw the LEGEND, and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t,” the “sport enthusiast” and Fashion Nova ambassador captioned the Instagram post.

She also said that Brady’s “ haters love him” because he is “the goat.”

Some of Rajek’s fans took to her comments section to agree with her thoughts on Brady.



“Love the man what a great person and football player. Been with him since his days at Michigan,” one wrote.

Another added: “He is the football GOAT! Case closed! Nice jersey.”

Others thought her sentiments were a bit forward and poked fun at it, given Brady’s recent divorce from model Gisele Bündchen.

One added: “Waiting for Tom Brady to hit that dm.”

“He’s single. We know what you tryna do,” another wrote, while a third quipped: “Someone is looking to step in for Giselle.”

In late October, Brady and Bündchen revealed they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

The former spouses also share two children, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin,13.

Brady also has a son, Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex, model and actress Bridget Moynahan.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.