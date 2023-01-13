Why Wakey Wines was banned from TikTok

A Wakefield off-licence has been through a rollercoaster ride on TikTok after firstly going viral, and then earning a ban for selling KSI and Logan Paul's high-in-demand Prime Hydration energy drink.

The £2 drink has been flying off Asda shelves, with fans (and some parents) waking up at 5am to get their hands on Prime Hydration. Some stores were even forced to implement a three-bottle limit.

One eBay listing was selling a batch of 12 bottles for a staggering £400 ($448). Meanwhile, another single lemon and lime flavour have been listed at £30 ($33).

But now, Wakey Wines has been attracting desperate punters from across the UK, who have traveled to Wakefield to get their hands on a bottle.

Their TikTok account has garnered over 2.6 million likes, with some videos reaching a staggering 2 million views.

Much of the popularity appears to revolve around the shop owner's unique interactions with his customers who he asks 'What's the best shop in Wakey?' The usual response is 'Wakey Wines' and a few chants of 'bingo bingo, Gala bingo.' Shopkeeper Ameer Khan has since revealed that the bingo chant is a tribute to the woman he loves.

It might not be for everyone but their skits have an amusing and raw quality to them.

@wakey_wines01924724141 Guess Who Came For MetaMoon Prime👀 Bullettooth!! @108482_______ #wakeywines #prime #primevideo #ksi #loganpaul #viralvideo #usa #uk #viraltiktok #metamoonprime #viral_video





The shop's popularity has even caught the attention of YouTuber KSI himself.

In response to claims Wakey Wines were overcharging bottles of Prime, KSI called it "outrageous."

He said: "Wakey Wines, my man is charging people 20 quid per Prime."

In a YouTube video, he urged people to be patient and buy it from Asda rather than pay above the odds.

He said: "£145? 25 quid per bottle bruv. Fam you're getting ripped off. Why is she doing this? No do not pay that much for prime, I know people want prime OK, just wait or camp out Asda nice and early, get in Asda nice and early and pay £2, OK, £2 for prime."



It comes after one girl Millie travelled from Castleford to buy a multipack of six Prime drinks from the viral shop.





@ryansant1.0 Ksi reacts to Wakey wines 👍👍 #ksi #wakeywine #prime #viral #Tiktok #fyp #foryou





Wakey Wines' internet success follows in the footsteps of Binley Mega Chippy, which blew up earlier this year.

People have travelled far and wide to a surburb just outside Coventry after the chip shop's name was turned into a catchy song. Luckily, their journeys were completely worth it judging by the reviews, with one passionate customer writing: "Amazing, I got there and I've never had a meal like it gotta love the mega chippy."

Another reiterated: "Amazing place, the culture and passion put into the chips give me a reason to life. I love Binley Mega Chippy."

Speaking to The Sun, who dubbed the shop 'the UK's most expensive newsagents' Wakey Wines shopkeeper Khan said: "Nobody has complained about the price. People leave their phone numbers with me so I can let them know we have some in stock."

In addition to Prime, Wakey Wines is now exclusively selling Cold Candy and is the only shop in the world where you can get the sweets and by the looks of things, they are also flying off the shelves.

@wakey_wines01924724141 We are the FIRST shop in the WORLD & WAKEFIELD to stock @coldcandyuk click the link in my bio to also buy online! #wakeywines❤️ #wakeywines









Indy100 reached out to Wakey Wines for comment.

