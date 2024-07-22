Man creates website to shame airlines after girlfriend loses luggage

One man has taken matters into his own hands after an airline lost his girlfriend's luggage during their travels. Instead of venting his frustrations in an email, he opted to create an entire site dedicated to exposing the lousy service of some airlines.

Entrepreneur Pieter Levels is the man behind Luggage Losers. The site is exactly what it says on the tin, providing real-time data on luggage loss rates across the world.

At the time of writing, Iberia has taken the top spot with Pieter claiming them to have a one in 10 chance of losing luggage. This is followed by Air India and WestJet Airlines.

As for the best operating airlines in terms of luggage security, Japan Airlines came out on top, followed by Lion Air and Azul.

Pieter said the inspiration for the site came after Vueling lost his partner's luggage.

"It's now on a trip to random spots around the world without coming back to us while getting gaslit by useless Vueling staff," he wrote. "I realized nobody collects data on how much luggage specific airlines are losing every day to avoid the worst ones.

Luggage Losers

"This helps me (and hopefully you too) to book with airlines that put effort in to not lose luggage or get it back fast to their customers! And rewards great airlines for not losing our luggage," he continued.

Pieter signed off by offering a word of advice to lessen the chances of luggage being lost.

"Book flights with airlines that don't lose luggage a lot (the green ones). Avoid airlines that do (the red ones)," he wrote on the site.

