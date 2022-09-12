As the country enters its official mourning period following the Queen's death, brands have taken their tokens of respect to the next level. And some are incredibly strange.

Some gestures have left people scratching their heads, from halting NFT sales to closing a bike rack to mourn the longest reigning monarch.

But now, there's a new viral tweet has emerged online – and it isn't all that it seems.

In several posts on Twitter, there was a rumoured to be a notice on display in Wetherspoons toilets, halting the sales of condoms during the nation's period of mourning.

The notice read: "No sheaths will be dispensed from this condom vending machine until Wednesday 21st September."



It continues: "We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding during this time."

Of course, it's as wild as it sounds, and a spokesperson for Wetherspoons instantly shut down rumours to Indy100 and declared it "fake."

But as always, that did not stop Twitter from doing its thing.

Due to the absurdity of some shows of solidarity, one person said, "It's hard to know which ones are real".

Another reiterated: "This can't be real, can it? Who even knows anymore."

While a third tweeted: "A baby boom is what she would have wanted."

The popular pub chain, however, will be offering customers up to 7.5 per cent off at its venues on Thursday 15 September – unrelated to the Queen's passing.

Wetherspoons National Tax Equality Day aims to "highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry."

Wetherspoon chairman, Tim Martin, said: "Taxes should be fair and equitable. It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"However, it is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs and restaurants pay 20 per cent. Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages that they have with supermarkets."

"Customers in our pubs will find the price of their food and drink will be lower than normal on Tax Equality Day."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.