The words you should never Google, according to the people who have

Google can be an incredibly useful tool but it can throw up some things you wish you could unsee, whether that's by searching for something you wanted to know more about returning unexpected results, searching for something you didn't realise had an altogether different meaning or even autocorrect catching you out.

There was a viral Reddit post that simply asked "what shouldn't you Google?"

And people have been sharing what others should never, ever search for from their own personal experiences, reports IFL Science.

A word of warning - the rest of this article isn't for the faint-hearted (do yourself a favour and do not Google any of these - trust me).

A Reddit thread got people sharing their experiences of what they should never Google / bigtunaonline, iStock

A popular comment said: "Pictures of skin from people who have used the street drug called krokodil."

It's claimed an opioid drug called desomorphine was given this nickname as illegally-produced batches were often contaminated with toxic substances giving people who injected it a 'crocodile-like' appearance. That's all you need to know.

Another said: "The other day I was trying to Google 'moth larva'. Swype had other plans for me and I did a Google image search for 'mouth larva'. I couldn't close that window quick enough."



Put it this way, insect larvae can infect the mouth, a condition known as oral myiasis.

"Evan Fournier is an NBA player whose nickname is Never Google," another commented. "Don't Google his last name."

That's because fournier is a type of fasciitis or gangrene that affects external genitalia or perineum. Don't look it up.

Another said: "Degloving. Ring Avulsion."

This one is a pretty grisly hand injury and the less said, the better on that one.

And another said "any symptoms you're having," which is actually pretty good advice.

Either way, that's enough internet for one day.

