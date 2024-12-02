December: All the exciting events happening this month in London

It's the most wonderful time of the year - that's right December is here and we're ready for the festivities here in the capital!

With Christmas less than a month away, festive events are in full swing - so perfect for those looking to get into the Christmas spirit!

Whether it's seeing a Christmas cabaret show, having drinks on an Alpine lodge-style rooftop, or enjoying a festive music throwback party, there's a wide variety of things happening to get us all excited for when December 25 comes around.

Here is a rundown of all the cool and exciting events in London that should be on your calendar for December.

All December long (21 Nov - Jan 5): Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

It's a festive staple in London... Hyde Park Winter Wonderland is back.

Since it opened at the end of November, you can explore the variety of attractions, activities, entertainment, food, and drinks inside one of London's most festive attractions.

Attendees can experience everything from "high adrenaline rides to family-friendly performances, classic festive treats to the newest in London’s street food scene, and cosy fire pit bars to mythical ice kingdoms" - there’s something for everyone!

Tickets are available to buy here.

All December long (27 Nov - Mar 25): London Bridge Rooftop - an all-new après destination with views across Central London

London Bridge Rooftop

An all-new après destination has arrived at London Bridge Rooftop - think vintage ski meets Alpine lodge rooftop, all complete with cable cars, vintage Alpine decor, and a food & cocktail menu inspired by the slopes.



There's also a beautifully decorated festive pergola, live DJs, and free-flowing mulled wine teapots to your own private cable car booths, plus the place is decked out in vintage ski memorabilia including wooden skis, vintage poles, boots, goggles and photographs.



Perfect for a Christmas tipple!

For more information visit the London Bridge Rooftop website.

All December long - free MONOPOLY LIFESIZED gameplay for those named Carol

Are you named Carol (or a variation of this name)?

Well, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED is offering those with this name free gameplay at the Tottenham Court Road experience this December.

Why? Well, research reveals Monopoly is the nation's favourite family game to play over the festive period, while nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) admit listening to Christmas Carols gets them into the festive mood.

Located in the heart of London, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED allows families to enjoy the classic Hasbro game they know and love in a physical format.

For more information visit the MONOPOLY LIFESIZED website.





All December long - BAO Christmas specials

BAO

To celebrate the holiday season, BAO London has two festive specials.

First up is the Duck BAO, with tender braised and glazed duck, served inside a soft and fluffy gua bao with watercress mayo.

For something sweet, the Mince Pie BAO has made a comeback - a deep-fried bao filled with a sweet mince pie filling, served with vanilla custard.

Visit BAO London's website for more details.

December 4-5: Festive Fleet Street Quarter Makers’ Market





Festive Fleet Street Quarter Markers’ Market

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift?

Then there are an array of exceptional gifts from independent homeware, fashion, beauty, arts and crafts traders to choose from at the Festive Fleet Street Quarter Markers’ Market, supported by Landsec, located in New Street Square from Dec 4-5.

Full details on the Fleet Street Quarter website.

December 4-17: Festive workshops and dazzling light displays in Marylebone

Make It Marylebone

Marylebone has launched a fun lineup of festive workshops - everything from crafting your own wreath, designing floral centrepieces, or mixing seasonal cocktails, there's something for everyone to enjoy, plus some stunning light displays not to miss!

For more information about the workshop schedules and light displays visit the Make It Marylebone website.





December 5-15: House of Sunny Pizza Party at Unlock

Fashion and food will unite in a groundbreaking collaboration as House of Sunny, the cult UK fashion brand, takes over east London's vibrant pizza spot, Unlock, from 5 to 15 December 2024. Dubbed the "House of Sunny Pizza Party!" this multi-sensory experience promises to blur the boundaries between art, fashion and creative Neapolitan cuisine.

The House of Sunny Pizza Party! runs from 5-15 December at Unlock, 1 Monkwood Way, Hackney Wick, London, E3 2EG.

December 5: LINES UNDERGROUND CABARET x Soho School of Burlesque Sleigh My Name cabaret at The Table Cafe

If you're looking for an unforgettable live of festive entertainment, then LINES Cabaret and the Soho School of Burlesque's collaboration has you covered with their "Sleigh My Name" cabaret.

You can expect an evening brimming with festive fun, blending comedy, music, and dazzling burlesque performances into an unforgettable showcase.



Tickets available HERE

December 7-15: Pop + Bark events to get your dogs in the Christmas spirit

Pop + Bark

Want to include your dog in the festivities? Then Pop + Bark have a range of specific breed meetups (from Dalmatian to Daschund, Golden Retriever, Corgi, Cockapoo etc) this month where your pet pooches can get in the Christmas spirit too.

All the information for all the different events is available on the Pop + Bark website.

December 12: Shrekmas - A Shrek-themed night of cabaret at The Clapham Grand



The Clapham Grand

What's better than Christmas? Shrekmas at The Clapham Grand!

According to the event description, the event is set to "Bring your favourite characters from the Dreamworks mega-franchise to life with a dash of camp, a touch of chaos and just a hint of stupidity…"

For information visit the Clapham Grand website.

December 14: BOXPARK Wembley's ultimate festive music throwback party

BOX PARK Wembley

Celebrating the best of British pop nostalgia with a festive twist, the UK's most iconic names from the 2000s music scene will perform their bangers + Christmas hits across the night - Lemar, Blazin Squad, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv - plus some mystery special guests to be revealed on the day.

But it's also an event for the foodies, as there is also a great range of delicious street food from Caribbean flavours to Asian fusion, alongside a range of Christmas specials across 30+ traders including a Christmas Burrito from the viral sensation Yorkshire Burrito plus a Jerk Turkey Wrap from Caribbean favs Dub Pan.

Tickets are on sale HERE.





December 14: FREE Christmas wrapping paper drop-in workshop at Connaught Village



Connaught Village is hosting a special FREE Christmas wrapping paper drop-in workshop with renowned illustrator Katherine McEwen on 14 December

The workshop at the Something for Everyone pop-up shop is an opportunity to create your own potato print festive wrapping paper with all materials provided, plus Mince pies and a festive tipple will be served, and a 20 per cent discount on all A3 artist's prints.

December 25: Christmas Day Bottomless Brunch at The Royal Lancaster





Following last year's immensely popular Royal Lancaster London Christmas/Boxing DayBottomlessBrunch, it is back bigger and better than ever (and it saves you cooking...)



At the beginning, guests will receive a welcome glass of Taittinger champagne before indulging in their hot breakfast buffet, followed by a fresh sushi, seafood and salad selection, plus all of the traditional festive trimmings including roast turkey and pigs in blankets and to finish; a very indulgent selection of desserts.

Guests can enjoy unlimited house white and red wine at the cost of £235 per person on Christmas Day and £185 per person on Boxing Day

For information, book here.

