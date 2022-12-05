A whisky brand has been praised for its Christmas advert that celebrates the transgender community.

The Spanish advert from the brand J&B, which makes blended scotch whiskey, featured an elderly couple and showed an elderly person taking their wife’s lipstick and locking themselves in the bathroom to secretly apply it.

As the advert continued, they began adding to their hidden make-up collection and learning how to apply it, growing more and more confident.

In an even sweeter turn, a character who appears to be their trans granddaughter arrives at their house, initially introduced as Alvaro. They take them to the bathroom and give them a makeover with the hidden makeup.

When they emerge with a full face of makeup, they are introduced by their true name, Ana, and are embraced by their mother and fully accepted by all generations of the family.

In a statement, J&B explained: “It is a Christmas story that tells the beautiful story between a grandfather and his granddaughter, and how the love that unites them is so great that it overcomes any prejudice or barrier that may separate them

“This story is a reflection of acceptance, respect and above all tolerance.”

The marketing manager of J&B’s parent company, Diageo, also explained they wanted to give “visibility to a reality that thousands of people face, including the LGBTIQ+ collective, who seek a safe space to be and show themselves openly.

“But also for families, who often also suffer the absence of those loved ones who, due to their gender identification or sexual preference, are not present at the parties.”

The ad was also widely praised on social media. One person wrote: “Wowww this ad is incredible. Made me cry. Support trans rights.”

Another said: “Well, that’s me crying. Beautiful!”

