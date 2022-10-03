YouTube stars Dude Perfect are planning a brand new HQ and entertainment destination.

The location is said to include three floors packed with attractions, including restaurants, water features, outdoor attractions and a Dude Perfect Museum.

Co-founders and owners Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, Tyler Toney, and twins Cory and Coby Cotton, renowned for their impressive stunts and trick shots, have collaborated with the biggest names in sport, along with some of the highest earners on YouTube.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here's everything you need to know about Dude Perfect:





Who are Dude Perfect?

The fivesome met at high school before becoming roommates at Texas A&M University.

The YouTube collective has racked up an incredible 58.3 million subscribers since they launched their channel in March 2009. It all started with basketball shots and betting over sandwiches, which soon evolved into grand challenges, including giant Pictionary, an airsoft battle and a demolition derby.

They've broken several bizarre Guinness World Records, such as slicing the most citrus fruit in 30 seconds and have since shared their success on TikTok with over 17 million followers.

@dudeperfect THROWBACK to when Ty set the WORLD RECORD for furthest distance traveled on Swiss balls (250ft, 5in)!! #dudeperfect #worldrecord #fyp

One of their videos from 2020 attracted over 134 million views.

Dude Perfect have also launched a mobile game, along with a string of books: Go Big, Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff in 2021.









What is their net worth?

Dude Perfect are reported to be worth a staggering $50 million (£44.5 million) – and they certainly don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

The YouTube collective told The Dallas Morningtheir new facility could cost as much as $100 million (£89 million) to build.

They said they "would love for it to be nearby [Texas]" adding: "That said, we are exploring all different options and we’ve had a lot of interest from different cities."





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.