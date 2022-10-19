Online sensation Corpse Husband has amassed quite the following in recent years, boasting over 5.9 million followers on TikTok, 7.61 million on YouTube and 3.9 million on Twitter.

The American YouTuber and musician is renowned for his music – but arguably, his unknown identity and low deep voice are alluring to fans.

Who is Corpse Husband?



Corpse Husband (@corpse_husband on TikTok) is a 25-year-old internet star, often stylised as CORPSE. Despite his impressive fanbase, he has chosen to remain anonymous throughout his online career.



He kickstarted his YouTube channel in 2015, where he posted true horror stories.

During an interview with Anthony Padilla in 2020, he said he wished he could reveal his identity to show the people he knew when he was younger.

"I dropped out of school at 12 and my teachers all said I would be nothing and all my friends thought I was a drug dealer and everybody thinks I just dropped off the face of the planet and just like, died," he told Padilla.

"I would like to tell them about it a bit, especially the teachers. It would be hilarious to be on like the notable list on Wikipedia for the school I dropped out of. Where they all roasted the sh** out of me every day."

Corpse expressed how he was stunned at his own success, saying: "I literally don't know how I've made it this far."









Why doesn't Corpse Husband show his face?

Corpse is yet to reveal his identity, which he said is down to coping with anxiety.

"I have like, very bad anxiety," he told Padilla, adding: "I never leave my house."

"I had like other issues prior, but it definitely made it more logical in my head, despite being irrational."

When asked whether he would ever consider revealing his face, he said it was very unlikely.

"There is not a single picture of me before YouTube of my entire face. I didn't post pictures of myself," he said.

"I've left the door closed for so long that there's not gradual buildup. It's not having 50k and now I'll get noticed outside sometimes.

"It's opening the door and having all the buildup from millions of people now all at once. So it'd be a dramatic life change."

