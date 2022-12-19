Who could replace Elon Musk at Twitter if he resigns?

The results from Elon Musk's Twitter poll on whether he should step down as CEO are in – with 57 per cent voting yes, he should.

On Sunday night (18 December), the billionaire asked social media users: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."

The question garnered over 15 million votes – leaving people wondering who would be next to take over the platform.

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive," Musk later tweeted. "There is no successor."



One contender who stepped forward is AI researcher, computer scientist and popular podcast host Lex Friedman.

"Let me run Twitter for a bit," he tweeted. "No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering my help in the unlikely case it’s useful."

Musk responded to his tweet by joking, "you must like pain a lot."

He added: "One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?"

Whether Musk sticks to his word and steps down from his Twitter CEO title, it's worth noting that it won't stop him from having control over the platform. After all, he still remains the owner.

Inevitably, Musk's poll sent Twitter into a frenzy, with thousands of users conspiring about who could be next.

While most of the tweets are in the name of fun, Musk's unpredictable nature may bring one to fruition. Who knows...

A random diehard Musk fan

"Elon musk is going to ask who should run Twitter next and have an option for a random user," one user joked."Then he’ll do a Charlie and chocolate factory tour of Twitter HQ, where he’ll pick the winner. Then Twitter will collapse, and every journalist will die with grief."









Donald Trump









Kanye West

















Jared Kushner

















Myspace Tom













Pete Davidson









Dolly Parton









Only time will tell who will be the next Twitter CEO – and judging by Musk's methods, yet another poll may be in the making.



