Who could replace Elon Musk at Twitter if he resigns?

The results from Elon Musk's Twitter poll on whether he should step down as CEO are in – with 57 per cent voting yes, he should.
On Sunday night (18 December), the billionaire asked social media users: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."
The question garnered over 15 million votes – leaving people wondering who would be next to take over the platform.
"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive," Musk later tweeted. "There is no successor."
One contender who stepped forward is AI researcher, computer scientist and popular podcast host Lex Friedman.
"Let me run Twitter for a bit," he tweeted. "No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering my help in the unlikely case it’s useful."
Musk responded to his tweet by joking, "you must like pain a lot."
He added: "One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?"
Whether Musk sticks to his word and steps down from his Twitter CEO title, it's worth noting that it won't stop him from having control over the platform. After all, he still remains the owner.
\u201cShould I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1671405633
Inevitably, Musk's poll sent Twitter into a frenzy, with thousands of users conspiring about who could be next.
While most of the tweets are in the name of fun, Musk's unpredictable nature may bring one to fruition. Who knows...
A random diehard Musk fan
"Elon musk is going to ask who should run Twitter next and have an option for a random user," one user joked."Then he’ll do a Charlie and chocolate factory tour of Twitter HQ, where he’ll pick the winner. Then Twitter will collapse, and every journalist will die with grief."
\u201ceIon interviewing for the next CEO on twitter space tomorrow\u201d— sus fishy (@sus fishy) 1671411539
Donald Trump
\u201c@elonmusk Maybe he will step down and appoint Trump to run Twitter.\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1671405633
\u201c@angelrightsnow @elonmusk I hope he gives Twitter to Donald trump, see how y\u2019all like that\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1671405633
\u201c@elonmusk Only if Donald Trump is the new head of twitter\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1671405633
Kanye West
\u201cIf Elon Musk doesn't appoint Ye as the next CEO when he steps down then this entire simulation was one giant waste of time.\u201d— Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@Axiomatic Enemy of the State) 1671423229
\u201c@joncoopertweets BREAKING: Elon Musk hands control of Twitter to Kanye West\n\n...would not shock me at all at this point.\u201d— Jon Cooper (@Jon Cooper) 1671448967
\u201cWatch Elon Musk turn around and make Trump or Kanye West CEO of Twitter. \ud83d\ude12\u201d— Petty Pablo (@Petty Pablo) 1671415247
\u201c\u201cElon musk names next CEO of Twitter: Kanye West\u201d\u201d— Genie \u2601\ufe0f \ud83c\udf4e (@Genie \u2601\ufe0f \ud83c\udf4e) 1671411130
Jared Kushner
\u201c@jasonselvig Jared Kushner to be head of Twitter is the least surprising outcome I can think of lmao\u201d— Jason Selvig (@Jason Selvig) 1671451323
\u201cCould Jared Kushner be Elons pick for CEO of Twitter?? What do y'all think?\u201d— Nathan\ud83e\udd20\u271d\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Nathan\ud83e\udd20\u271d\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1671451178
\u201cBrace yourselves for the unveiling of Jared Kushner as the new CEO of Twitter\u2026\u201d— Davy (@Davy) 1671450987
Myspace Tom
\u201cThe season finale of Twitter has been wild. The return of Tom from MySpace is one plot twist I didn\u2019t see coming!\u201d— Anarkii (@Anarkii) 1671452068
Pete Davidson
\u201cBREAKING: Pete Davidson to become next CEO of Twitter\u201d— Chris Bakke (@Chris Bakke) 1671417566
\u201c@nateobrienn it\u2019s obvious pete davidson gonna win this one too\u201d— Nate O'Brien (@Nate O'Brien) 1671414679
Dolly Parton
\u201cI have a proposal, @elonmusk - LET DOLLY PARTON RUN TWITTER. The amount of \ud83d\udc95and kindness in the world would increase exponentially.\u201d— Eleanor K. Duff (@Eleanor K. Duff) 1671452016
\u201cIf names I see trending right now are being discussed as potential Twitter CEOs, make it Dolly Parton, please.\u201d— Bruce Arthurs (@Bruce Arthurs) 1671436493
Only time will tell who will be the next Twitter CEO – and judging by Musk's methods, yet another poll may be in the making.
