Woman with 800 tattoos says no one will hire her

A Welsh mum with 800 tattoos has candidly opened up about her struggles getting a job and believes it's down to her body ink.

Melissa Sloan, 46, first started getting her tattoos at the age of 20 and quickly became addicted. She has since gone on to get three layers of ink on her face, tattooing over older sketches.

Melissa previously had a job cleaning toilets but has since struggled to secure a new role.

"I can’t get a job," Melissa told the Daily Star. "I applied for a job cleaning toilets where I live, and they won’t have me because of my tattoos.

"People have said I have never had a job in my life, but I have had one once, and it didn’t last long," Melissa continued, adding that: "If someone offered me a job tomorrow, I would go and work – I would take that offer."

The mum-of-two went on to tell the Mirror that she'll continue getting inked until the age of 70 if she can.

"Every bit of skin will be covered even if I’m turning blue, my face is already turning blue — I look like a Smurf," she told the publication.

While Melissa may sound like a dream client for tattoo parlours, it turns out many have actually banned her, along with her child's school and local pub.

"Tattoo shops shut the door on me – tattooists won't let me in," Melissa told the Daily Star. "When I had this done [my face], there's one about five miles up the road, and they won't do it.

She continued: "They won't do it because I'm beyond help – because I've gone too far."

