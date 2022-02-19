A woman has described how she walked out of a date with her boyfriend after he did something rather "embarrassing" indeed.

Posting on Reddit, the woman explained that she recently met up with her boyfriend - who she had been dating for four months - at a diner and was surprised to see him pull out "a small bell" from his pocket when it was time to order food, to get the waiter's attention.

She wrote: "When it was time to order he pulled a small bell out of his jacket pocket, lifted it up then started shaking it. It produced a loud, annoying sound my ears started hurting. I was so confused I asked what he was doing and he said that he was trying to get one of the waiter staff's attention.

"I said it was embarrassing and he should stop right then but he kept shaking it. I cannot begin to explain the looks we received from everyone."

The woman said she tried again to get him to stop but he refused and said it was acceptable in America, even when she "threatened to leave the place and cancel dinner".

He didn't listen to her demands so she made good on her threat and left, causing him to start an argument with her.

"He followed me and started arguing about walking out but I told him that I couldn't take being embarrassed by him and he got upset and said that he didn't get why I thought the bell was embarrassing, explained that it was a perfect solution [to] no longer be forced to wait til someone shows up.

"He said I was being too sensitive and overreacted over nothing. He insisted we go back inside but I refused."

And things didn't improve for the couple in the days that followed. She added: "He's been sulking for days now and wanting an apology, Maybe I overreacted. maybe it's nothing where he lives but here it's just unacceptable."



But reacting to her story, the woman received support from people who didn't think she was overreacting at all.

One person wrote: "Who would ring a bell at public restaurant? I would say that's beyond embarrassing, you did nothing wrong".

"The second-hand embarrassment of being on a date with a man who brought a bell to dinner would have vaporized me on the spot," another remarked.

While a third commented: "You shouldn't just walk out of the diner. You should walk out on the relationship."

