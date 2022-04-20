The beauty of TikTok is how a random video can buck a trend - which is what one woman learned when she became a viral sensation after an impromptu clip of her hitting the bed became a popular sound.

Katey Lorrell (@kateylorrell) attempted to show off her outfit in a video as she placed the camera down and moved back to get a better full-length shot.

But she failed to see the large wooden leg on the corner of the bed behind her, causing her to bang her side off of it and let out a high-pitched "ah" in pain before falling onto the bed.



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Just trying to show my fit off but the lord had other plans," Lorrell jokingly wrote as the post caption, and it seems that plan was for her to go viral since her video has received 16m views, 2.3m likes, along with tens of thousands of comments from people who were in stitches at the "ah" sound the TikToker made.

One person said: "Not me watching this 50 times gasping for air."

"You fell like you got shot lmao," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I’m SO SORRY for laughing but it was like a dramatic short film."

"The way you just went down lmaoooooo," a fourth person replied.





@kateylorrell Just trying to show my fit off but the good lord had other plans 😩🥲 #voiceeffects #ScreamItOut #hurt

As well as comments of amusement, there were others who requested that Lorrell's "ah" sound should be remixed into classic songs which use a similar sound.

One person wrote: "Quick someone remix the 'ah' into stayin alive."



"'I'm coming out' remix needed," another person said.

Someone else added: "It’s like the beginning to an Alicia Keys song."

"This needs the Big Time Rush theme song," a fourth person commented.

Well, soon enough remix's using Lorrell's "ah" in popular songs were popping up all over TikTok with over 31,000 videos using Lorrell's original sound.





An example of one which went viral was from @peningtonn who sang Nelly's classic tune "No Matter What I Do," with Lorrell's sound serving as the iconic backing vocal.

“Alright we can do this. Ready?,” the TikToker says in the video. “No matter what I do…”

Lorrell's audio then plays the "ah" to which @peningtonn chimes back in with “All I think about is you,” this TikTok has received 11.5m views and 1.9m likes.





As requested, Lorrell's "ah" was then remixed into 'Stayin' Alive' by the Bee Gees by Josh Leach (@j.c.leach) who had the high-pitch vocal chops for the hilarious video and perfectly timed his "ah's" so that Lorrell's would slot in seamlessly.

With 11m views, and 2.4m likes it also seems that many people were also entertained by the rendition.

@j.c.leach #duet with @kateylorrell I had to get groovy one time





Some of the other songs people have used include: "Fergalicious" by Fergie, "When I Was Your Man," by Bruno Mars, "Hideaway" by Kieza, "More Than a Woman" by the Bee Gees, and many more.

Celebrities have even hopped on the trend, with Michael Buble duetting Lorrell and using her "ah" as the starting note before singing his hit "I Just Haven't Met You Yet," which now has 3.1m views.

@michaelbuble #duet with @kateylorrell your pain is our pleasure. Thank you for your sacrifice ❤️ #passenger #carpoolkaraoke #haventmetyouyet





Marshmello joined in on the fun by using adding the "ah" to his song collaboration with Bastille "Happier," which has 6.4m views.

Arrow star Stephen Amell quoted a line from the show as he pretended to shoot Lorrell with a bow and arrow, with the TikTok letting out the "ah" and falling as if she had been hit.





@stephenamell #duet with @kateylorrell I just couldn’t resist.





So what does Lorrell make of all these funny TikToks using her sound?

"Y’all, these duets and stitches got me HOLLERING," she wrote in the comments section of her original video.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.