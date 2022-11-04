People are taking to TikTok in their droves to support a user named Emma who confronted her boyfriend and accused him of cheating in a viral video.

The young woman (@emstaffon) recorded herself during the emotional experience and the clip has been liked by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Emma begins the video by saying: "Ladies, you're gonna like this one."

Mascara stains can be seen under her eyes as she gets out of her car and walks towards the man she’s accused of cheating on her.

She then walks up to the man and says: "Who's Jenna?"

@emsteffon #cheater #exposed my first love really cheated on me TWICE. dms are open, so is my cashapp 😚 shouout to jenna for being a homie 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻

"Who's Jenna, from Bowling Green?" she asks, talking to the man on top of a flight of stairs.

"What'd you do with her?Jenna?" she added. "No, no she sent me everything today. What happened? You wanna tell me?"

"No I don't," he replies.

"Nah, I bet not, I bet not. OK, so you wanna tell me what happened?" Emma replies.

The video has racked up nearly three million views since being posted on Emma’s TikTok.

@emsteffon Replying to @raakaainrae days are up and down recently. lots of things happening at once. the support on this platform has been monumental to my growth. spreading nothing but love 💌

She later posted a second video giving a little more information about their circumstances.

Emma opened up and said that the young man in the video was her first boyfriend in high school. She also said that the two of them had been "looking at dogs" together and were saving up for a house.

The comments section on the video was full of support for Emma, with one writing: “When they freeze and try to think of a story.”

Another added: “Ugh. The mascara tear stains. I was just there 3 weeks ago. I feel you, girl.”

One more added: “why is he standing like that all confused.”

