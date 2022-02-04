A woman turned to TikTok to share what is arguably the strangest discovery in the boot of her car: A naked man.

In the viral clip that racked an impressive 11.4 million views, Bethany (@bethanycoker) explained: "This guy has been in my trunk since SATURDAY fully naked. It’s currently Tuesday. Guess I found out where the mud came from…"

We regret to inform you, Bethany, but we don't think that was mud.

The video showed a surprisingly calm Bethany asking, "Why are you in my trunk and are you naked?"

The man, who claimed to be “the son of the pope" candidly confirmed, adding: "It’s a right of passage."

Many people believed the TikTok to be a skit – that was until the cops showed up.

“I’ll tell you, in my whole career, I’ve never come across anything like that,” one officer was heard saying.





Inevitably, fellow TikTokers lost their minds and turned to the comments. One highlighted "You know it’s crazy when a cop says "In my whole career I’ve never came across anything like that'".

One was baffled by the man's survival tactics, "How did he survive chilling in a trunk for 3 days", they pondered.

Others poked fun at the TikToker's calmness: "Literally so calm. I would’ve been down the street SO fast," one said while another added: "I love how you’re talking to him like when people find a cat in their vent that’s not theirs."

Another TikTok user joked: "Francis been real quiet since this dropped..."

It turned out the man was declared missing from a psychiatric ward. "I found him LOL", Bethany joked in the comments.



