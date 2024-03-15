Woman called Meow sleeps in a crate and identifies as a dog

A US Twitch streamer left people stunned after revealing she identifies as a dog and sleeps in a crate.

During an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Meow Dalyn opened up about her unique lifestyle. Meow noted that she isn't a part of the Furry community, nor is she an adult creator. She is simply... A dog. A Dalmatian breed, to be specific.

"My name is Meow like a cat, but I am a dog," she told the hosts, adding: "It’s kind of like whenever you have a really small dog, like a Chihuahua and you name it Hercules."

Meow went on to share that she doesn't have romantic love interests. Instead, she has "handlers," who take her for walks. And, when it comes to bathroom breaks, she said she goes to the garden on occasion but would use a human toilet if it rains.

When Kyle tried out a "dog controller" device near the microphone, Meow flinched and said: "I don't like that."

The interview clip was later shared on Instagram, where it garnered hundreds of responses and questions.

One person wrote: "I am wondering if she is a part-time dog or human? Cuz when she uses the phone, speaks English, she can’t be a dog.. kind of paradox cuz it’s not 100 per cent making sense to me."



"That's enough internet for me," another said, while a third added: "Does she go to the vet when she gets sick? Bloody ridiculous."

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: "Thanks for answering all my questions! Be Yourself! Your fan base loves you!"

